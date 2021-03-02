Article content

How students get counselling help at Sault College could get tweaked in the long-term because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

College staff are seeing fewer students cancel online appointments compared to in-person meetings, said vice-presidnet of corporate and student services Janice Beatty.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Students like online counselling Back to video

Some students say they prefer attending sessions online “and would prefer it in the future,” when pandemic-related restrictions ease, Beatty told the college’s board of governors during a meeting last Thursday.