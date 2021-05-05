Students plan Leadership Cup

Article content

The Leadership Cup aims to give students a chance to do what Bon Soo Olympics couldn’t do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An opportunity to have fun.

Bon Soo Olympics, part of Ontario Winter Carnival Bon Soo, featured outdoor sports activities at The Machine Shop.

Evan Tyler, a student trustee with Algoma District School Board, told trustees at a meeting Tuesday the Olympics were a popular event with students. The Leadership Cup will feature “similar” activities as Bon Soo Olympics that can be done individually.

“Group events aren’t very possible now,” Tyler told trustees during an online meeting.

A “full finished copy of the idea” will be presented at the next student senate meeting on Wednesday, said the Grade 11 student at Elliot Lake Secondary School.

Board chair Jennifer Sarlo empathized with students not having clubs, sports “and all the extracurricular pieces that make school such a great spot,” during the pandemic.

“I just really feel for all of you,” she said. “I’m really thankful for your creativity and the way you have given students other options.”