Students step up for Every Breakfast Counts

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Jul 07, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Essar Hall at Sault College
An annual fundraiser organized by Sault College students raised more than $21,000 for the Every Breakfast Counts program.

Third-year child and youth care students organized the 21st annual We All Love Kids event. The walk was done virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a release says.

Every Breakfast Counts offers nutritious food to children during the summer break.

