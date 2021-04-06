Students wanted to share love about Earth

Brian Kelly
Apr 06, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Reuters
Reuters

Sault Ste. Marie Public Library wants to know why young people love the Earth.

Students up to age 13 can email their thoughts, 25 words maximum, to lib.childdek@cityssm.on.ca

All participants will be entered into a draw for a prize basket.

Earth Day is April 22.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers