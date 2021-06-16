Summer counselling help returns for students

Article content

Algoma District School Board students can get counselling help during the summer.

Promotional material is ready to be distributed to students, superintendent of education Brent Vallee told trustees during an online meeting Tuesday evening.

Students may need help transitioning from learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic to in-class instruction this fall. Others may need to be connected with community health resources, said Vallee.

One full-time and two part-time school attendance counsellors will be available to students weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Help is available from July 5 to Aug. 31. Students 14 and older and parents can call 705-945-7111, ext. 70548 or 888-393-3639. Email bewell@adsb.on.ca

The three summer counsellors will be given names of students “that we want to maintain contact with and do ongoing check-ins with over the summer months,” said Vallee. They will also help School Mental Health Ontario’s return to school resources in August.