Supporters rally for closed campground
A weekend demonstration supporting a campground at Pointe des Chenes is meant to accomplish what emails to city councillors haven’t done yet.
Convince at least two municipal politicians to reopen discussion on the site’s future.
Council decided at a meeting Feb. 8 to not open the recreational site this year. Infrastructure improvements pegged at $275,000 are needed to operate the site.
Guylaine Poitras and Karen White are administrators of the SAVE Pointe des Chenes campground on Facebook. Poitras says emails from some of her 491 members, and others not associated with the social media group, to councillors appealing for a reconsideration of their decision haven’t been successful.
Now, campground backers will take to the sidewalk near Canadian Tire on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. to publicly demonstrate their support of the seasonal campground.
“We think there’s solutions that can be done,” Poitras told The Sault Star on Wednesday. “Basically what we want to do is to make sure that city council has the correct information about the campground and clarify what was said at city council on Feb. 8.”
Councillors noted at the recent meeting that campground occupancy was less than 50 per cent last summer. Poitras contends “there’s a lot of reasons why” public use was limited. She also wants to see firm quotes on the work needed to upgrade critical park equipment.
Poitras has camped at Pointe des Chenes for “at least” 20 years. She wants the campground opened this year “and see how it goes.
“There’s a lot of us that have been out there a long time,” said Poitras. “We know there’s issues with the campground, but let’s find some solutions instead of closing it down and walking away from it. We consider this campground our gem, the gem of Sault Ste. Marie. We consider it an important part of this city.”
Nearby merchants, including Airways General Store, will “suffer over this” council decision with fewer sales to campers, Poitras adds.
Participants are encouraged to bring signs, wear face masks and ensure social distancing from others.
An online petition at www.change.org opposed to the campground closing has 1,732 signatures.
A no-drinking water order at the campground started in 2007. There’s no long-term plan yet for the campground property.
