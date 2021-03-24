Supporters rally for closed campground

Article content

A weekend demonstration supporting a campground at Pointe des Chenes is meant to accomplish what emails to city councillors haven’t done yet.

Convince at least two municipal politicians to reopen discussion on the site’s future.

Council decided at a meeting Feb. 8 to not open the recreational site this year. Infrastructure improvements pegged at $275,000 are needed to operate the site.

Guylaine Poitras and Karen White are administrators of the SAVE Pointe des Chenes campground on Facebook. Poitras says emails from some of her 491 members, and others not associated with the social media group, to councillors appealing for a reconsideration of their decision haven’t been successful.

Now, campground backers will take to the sidewalk near Canadian Tire on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. to publicly demonstrate their support of the seasonal campground.

“We think there’s solutions that can be done,” Poitras told The Sault Star on Wednesday. “Basically what we want to do is to make sure that city council has the correct information about the campground and clarify what was said at city council on Feb. 8.”