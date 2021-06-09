Suspect arrested

Article content

A property was entered in the 400 block of Wellington Street East early Wednesday.

A suspect was found in the area. She allegedly had headphones and a book from the residence in her possession.

Loretta Carey, 39, was charged with break and enter and breach of probation.

Her court date is July 19.