Suspect found

Brian Kelly
May 01, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)
A suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into a downtown business more than two years ago was arrested last Thursday.

A business in the 100 block of Queen Street East was entered on Oct. 14, 2018, police say. There was damage to the property, but nobody inside.

A suspect was identified and eventually found.

Vanessa MacKinnon, 30, was charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

Her court date is June 14.

