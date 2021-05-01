Article content

A suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into a downtown business more than two years ago was arrested last Thursday.

A business in the 100 block of Queen Street East was entered on Oct. 14, 2018, police say. There was damage to the property, but nobody inside.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Suspect found Back to video

A suspect was identified and eventually found.

Vanessa MacKinnon, 30, was charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

Her court date is June 14.