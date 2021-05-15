Man wanted for attempted murder

Brian Kelly
May 15, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Zachery Bisaillon SUPPLIED

A man suffered life-threatening injuries during an altercation late Friday.

The incident happened in the 500 block of North Street at about 10:30 p.m., police say.

A male, 55, was taken to Sault Area Hospital.

Zachery Bisaillon, 29, is wanted for attempted for attempted murder.

Bisaillon and the victim are known to each other.

Anyone with information about Bisaillon should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477. He should not be approached, police say.

