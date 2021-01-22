Suspects steal hunting knives, fireworks

Article content

Hunting knives and fireworks valued at $1,000 were taken from a Trunk Road business on Dec. 27.

Abour $2,000 damage was done to a door for two suspects to enter at about 5:30 a.m.

One person wore a black coat, dark jeans and dark shoes and had a blue backpack and a brown single strap bag.

The second individual wore a light blue jacket, brown gloves, grey pants, brown running shoes with white soles and carried a purple duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the break-in can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or www.saultcrimestoppers.com

