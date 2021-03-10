Article content

A man who wasn’t supposed to drive was allegedly found impaired behind the wheel on St. Joseph Island on Tuesday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped his vehicle on C Line Road in Richards Landing, a release says.

Suspended driver charged

He refused to give a breath sample.

Thomas Dumont, 25, of Little Rapids, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand, operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, resist peace officer, operation while prohibited and driving while under suspension.

His court date is April 1 in Blind River.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days.