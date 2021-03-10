Suspended driver charged

Brian Kelly
Mar 10, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
opp cruiser2

A man who wasn’t supposed to drive was allegedly found impaired behind the wheel on St. Joseph Island on Tuesday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped his vehicle on C Line Road in Richards Landing, a release says.

He refused to give a breath sample.

Thomas Dumont, 25, of Little Rapids, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand, operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, resist peace officer, operation while prohibited and driving while under suspension.

His court date is April 1 in Blind River.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers