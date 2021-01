Article content

A man who wasn’t supposed to be driving was allegedly found behind the wheel on Richard Street in Spanish last Friday.

Michael Johnston, 49, of Serpent River First Nation, was charged with driving while under suspension, driving without a valid permit and failing to have an insurance card.

His court date is Feb. 18 in Blind River.