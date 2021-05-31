Suspended driver stopped

Brian Kelly
May 31, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A Blind River resident was charged after a report of an erratic driver on Highway 17 in Township of the North Shore last Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police found the vehicle on Causley Street in Blind River, a release says.

Tyree Gabriel, 41, was charged with operation while prohibited and driving while suspended.

Court date for the accused is July 8 in Blind River.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

