Article content

A man who wasn’t supposed to drive bolted when police spotted him on the road near Sault Ste. Marie’s eastern city limit on Monday night.

His vehicle was found a short time later parked on McPhee Road, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Suspended driver stopped Back to video

The man walked out out from the bush.

Shawn Bisaillon, 21, of Thessalon First Nation, was charged with fail to comply with undertaking, fail to attend court, driving while under suspension and driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

He appeared in bail court in Blind River via video on Tuesday and was remanded into custody.