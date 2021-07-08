A suspicious fire at Shoppers Drug Mart on Wednesday is limiting services offered at the Cambrian Mall business.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services responded to a rooftop fire at 8:50 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Suspicious fire hampers business at Shoppers Drug Mart Back to video

Yellow tape blocked public access to the store’s exterior entrance on Thursday. A sign directed anyone with pharmacy pick ups or postal outlet needs to enter via a mall entrance.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit declined to elaborate on his department’s probe of the fire.

“It seems to be suspicious in nature and we are investigating,” he said.

Loblaw did not respond to requests for comment.

Algoma Public Health attended because Shoppers sells some grocery items.

“Based on a site visit and risk assessment that was conducted, there was no issue with the food,” said public health inspector Blair Shaw in an email.