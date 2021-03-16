Sutherland heads group

Brian Kelly
Robin Sutherland
Robin Sutherland

Robin Sutherland is the founding executive director of Algoma Community Foundation.

She has previously served as manager of marketing and community outreach for Local Enhancement and Appreciation of Forests, general manager of Arts Network for Children and Youth and was founding artistic director of Thinking Rock Community Arts.

ACF is a new non-profit group that serves urban, rural, remote and First Nation communities in Algoma District.

Its charitable registration status is being sought.

