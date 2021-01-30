Taxi companies get OK to hike fees

Brian Kelly
Jan 30, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  2 minute read
File Photo

Two Sault Ste. Marie taxi companies have the green light to increase fees charged to its customers.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board approved three fee increases for Soo Yellow Cab and UCAB during a meeting last Thursday.

Drop rate increased from $4.90 to $5.

Rate charged per kilometre is now $3.50, up from $3.

Per minute of wait time increased from 75 cents to a dollar.

The police board, responsible for regulating the municipal bylaw that regulates the taxi industry, was asked to approve the increases in October. But board members held off, saying the two taxi companies didn’t give enough information to explain the cost increases.

Richard Waite, owner of Soo Yellow Cab, responded with a seven-page letter to Chief Hugh Stevenson in mid-December. He outlined nearly a dozen differences between costs taxi companies face compared to ride-sharing outfits URIDE and Driverseat Sault Ste. Marie.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

They made a pretty clear argument for the rise in costs,” said Ward 2 Coun. Lisa Vezeau-Allen.

Mandatory costs Waite says taxi companies face that ridesharing operations don’t include mandatory two-way radio systems, wheelchair-accessible vehicles, an office and dispatcher.

Board member Rick Webb was concerned about “the length of time” Soo Yellow Cab and UCAB had to wait to get a decision from the police board. Waite and UCAB president Lesley Cowan first wrote to the board on Oct. 2, 2020. Webb also backed the sought-after increases.

There’s some compelling arguments in here, at least from my perspective, about the added costs that have been put on to all companies,” he said.

The board approved the price hikes. Mayor Christian Provenzano voted against the increases.

I’m not actually comfortable with the increase,” he said.

Board members again questionned why they are overseeing the city’s taxi industry.

What does it have to do with policing?” asked Ian MacKenzie.

Vezeau-Allen suggested board members could debate the group’s role later.

It’s true it’s not our business,” she said.

Provenzano supported a regulation of the taxi industry.

I tell you if we didn’t have a regulating bylaw we wouldn’t have had wheelchair accessible taxis in Sault Ste. Marie,” he said.

Provenzano backed a police board resolution in 2015 requiring cab companies to have at least one accessible vehicle for disabled customers.