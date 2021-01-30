Article content

Two Sault Ste. Marie taxi companies have the green light to increase fees charged to its customers.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board approved three fee increases for Soo Yellow Cab and UCAB during a meeting last Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Taxi companies get OK to hike fees Back to video

Drop rate increased from $4.90 to $5.

Rate charged per kilometre is now $3.50, up from $3.

Per minute of wait time increased from 75 cents to a dollar.

The police board, responsible for regulating the municipal bylaw that regulates the taxi industry, was asked to approve the increases in October. But board members held off, saying the two taxi companies didn’t give enough information to explain the cost increases.

Richard Waite, owner of Soo Yellow Cab, responded with a seven-page letter to Chief Hugh Stevenson in mid-December. He outlined nearly a dozen differences between costs taxi companies face compared to ride-sharing outfits URIDE and Driverseat Sault Ste. Marie.