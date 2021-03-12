Article content

A victim suffered serious injuries after being allegedly stabbed by a teenager in a domestic dispute in Elliot Lake late Thursday night.

The assault happened at the intersection of Axmith Avenue and Frame Crescent. The victim was stabbed with an edged weapon, said Const. Bev Gauthier of Ontario Provincial Police. A family member of the victim called police at about 10:25 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Teen charged with attempted murder Back to video

An OPP emergency response team helped search for a suspect who was found at a residence at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, said Const. Bev Gauthier.

The accused, 16, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A video bail appearance was made Friday. The accused was remanded into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident can call OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.