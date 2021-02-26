Teen is missing

Brian Kelly
Kaitana Biron SUPPLIED
A Sault Ste. Marie teenager is missing.

Kaitana Biron, 16, was last seen Monday in the 100 block of Queensgate Boulevard, police say.

She is described as five-foot-three, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Biron is known to frequent the downtown area.

Anyone with information about Biron can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.

