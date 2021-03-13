Teen is missing

Brian Kelly
Mar 13, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Kaitana Biron SUPPLIED
Kaitana Biron SUPPLIED jpg, SM

A Sault Ste. Marie teenager is missing.

Kaitana Biron, 16, was last seen on Friday around noon in the 200 block of Great Northern Road, police say.

She is described as five-foot-three with a thin build and brown eyes. Biron was wearing a black jacket with a hood, pink sweatpants and brown boots. She is known to frequent the downtown area.

Anyone with information about Biron can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers