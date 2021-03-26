Teens are missing

Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie teenager is missing.

Kaitana Biron, 16, was last seen in the 200 block of Great Northern Road at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police say.

She is desribed as five-foot-three with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Biron was last seen wearing camouflage cargo pants, a red hoodie sweatshirt and white running shoes.

She is known to frequent the downtown area.

Meanwhile, another Sault teen who was missing for more than a week, was reported found Thursday, is missing again.

Jeremy Rowlinson, 15, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Bay Street, police say.

He is described as five-foot-10, about 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Rowlinston was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey long-sleeve shirt and running shoes.

He is known to frequent the downtown area.

Anyone with information about Biron or Rowlinson’s whereabouts can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.