Tenaris backs engineering scholarships
Tenaris will fund four scholarships worth $32,000 each for students enrolling in Sault College’s new mechatronics engineering program.
The financial aid begins in September. Each award is valued at $8,000 annually. The engineering degree, offered in partnership with Humber College, runs four years.
“Tenaris is making a remarkable investment in scholarships at Sault College in the mechatronics engineering program,” said David Orazietti, dean of aviation, trades and technology, during an online announcement Wednesday afternoon.
The scholarships will be awarded based on academic performance and financial need. Female and Indigenous students are also encouraged to apply.
“Some priority” will be given to engineering graduates when Tenaris Algoma Tubes is hiring, said Tenaris Canada president Ricardo Prosperi. He expects the financial assistance will be ongoing and perhaps expanded in the future.
Fifteen students have applied to the engineering program. Orazietti expects that number to increase closer to the September start date.
“I think students are maybe a bit hesitant just in all programs right now given the pandemic,” he said. The financial assistance offered by Tenaris should “generate some more activity” in applications before the fall.
Ahmad Alkosani, president of Sault College Students’ Union, said the help offered by Tenaris will “free (students) up to focus on what matters the most” and not be concerned about graduating with significant debt.
Students who receive the Tenaris scholarship may also receive entrance scholarships valued at $1,500 to $4,000.
Work has started on a $4-million project to house the mechatronics program at the college’s Northern Avenue campus.
Tenaris contributed $655,000 over seven years to a robotics lab at Sault College that opened in 2015.
The new financial help for students is offered through Tenaris’ Roberto Rocca Education Program.
Tenaris is also earmarking $9,000 to Sault College and Algoma University students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math.
