Tenaris backs engineering scholarships

Tenaris will fund four scholarships worth $32,000 each for students enrolling in Sault College’s new mechatronics engineering program.

The financial aid begins in September. Each award is valued at $8,000 annually. The engineering degree, offered in partnership with Humber College, runs four years.

“Tenaris is making a remarkable investment in scholarships at Sault College in the mechatronics engineering program,” said David Orazietti, dean of aviation, trades and technology, during an online announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The scholarships will be awarded based on academic performance and financial need. Female and Indigenous students are also encouraged to apply.

“Some priority” will be given to engineering graduates when Tenaris Algoma Tubes is hiring, said Tenaris Canada president Ricardo Prosperi. He expects the financial assistance will be ongoing and perhaps expanded in the future.