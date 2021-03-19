





Tenaris plans April layoff

Article content Tenaris Algoma Tubes will layoff 165 workers for one week in mid-April. The company says the temporary drop in staff numbers is due a delay in a shipment of steel billets used to make pipes. The supply issue is “beyond” the company’s control, said Guinevere Basnight, communications, senior director, North America in an email to The Sault Star. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tenaris plans April layoff Back to video “We stand committed to the investments we announced last year, with a long-term approach to manufacturing in Canada and to the Sault Ste. Marie community,” said Basnight. Tenaris announced last December plans to spend $81 million at its Wallace Terrace operation in 2021. “We are taking advantage of this situation to complete preparations for the next phase of investment at the facility,” said Basnight. “We are also working to retain as many employees as possible to prepare for the ramp up, including offering training opportunities for the team.”

Article content About 45 maintenance workers are not affected by the layoff, said Cody Alexander, president of United Steelworkers Local 9548. The union learned of the new layoffs on March 12. Local 9548 is “pushing the company to reconsider” the week-long layoff. “We have tons of work to do at the mill,” said Alexander. Another 125 employees are already off work, some for as long as two years when American President Donald Trump introduced Section 232 tariffs on Canadian and Mexican steel. Local 9548 membership stood at 458 prior to Trump’s trade action. Union workers now stand at 335. “We got hit pretty hard,” said Alexander. “We never did quite recover.” Employment numbers could return in 2022 “should the market recover to levels prior to COVID-19 and investments progress according to plan,” said Basnight. “We are also confronting the impacts of global overcapacity, unfair trade and the effectiveness of Canada’s trade remedy system, which affect domestic manufacturers like Tenaris.” About half of the 125 workers who have been laid off chose to work elsewhere. Wages paid by other employers may not be as high as Tenaris, but hours offered by new employers are consistent, said Alexander. Approximately 50 laid-off workers are called in to cover shifts and work periodically. Alexander said his union is “pretty upset” about the upcoming layoffs calling the gap in steel inventory “a mismanagement of our resources. “There’s lots of orders,” he told The Sault Star on Friday. “The industry’s picking up right now and we’re missing out. That’s why we’re so pissed off about it.”

Article content The upcoming loss of work for Local 9548’s members is the latest recent irritant for Alexander. The 20-year employee is upset dividends continue to be paid to the company’s shareholders when his members are off the job. Tenaris distributed interim dividends of about $83 million last November. The next dividend, of 14 cents, is due in May. Alexander says Tenaris sought concessions, including new pay tier for new hires, in 2020 for a welded facility to begin operation in the Sault. “They’re trying to make us into a transient mill where you don’t have a career there anymore,” said Alexander. “They just bring people in. Work them. Low wages. Lay them off. Maybe call them back. Maybe not.” Basnight disputes the suggestion. “This is not the case,” she said. “We are expanding our operations in Sault Ste. Marie, including a new welded line, and this will lend stability to the workforce as the mill will be able to manufacture new products.” The Steelworkers are monitoring steel shipments from Mexico that are bound for Canada this year. Tenaris has a seamless pipe mill in Veracruz. The union wants to confirm where the steel is being produced. “We’re losing orders, so where’s the steel coming from?” said Alexander. Tenaris plans to spend $117 million at its Sault operation that can “respond to the needs of the Canadian market,” said Basnight. “We will become more competitive to substitute imports with Canadian-made products.” Tenaris plans to hire 60 to 70 new workers to join recalled employees to staff two new production lines. They begin April 26. The company is boosting its workforce “to respond to increased activity from our oil and gas partners – when compared to 2020 – and as part of the investment plan we announced last year, which will extend our product portfolio,” said Basnight. Tenaris anticipates market demand “will remain lower” than traditionally seen in 2021. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

