Tenaris spikes layoff plans

Brian Kelly
Apr 08, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Tenaris Algoma Tubes is calling off a planned layoff of 165 workers next week.

The production stoppage was due to an anticipated delay in a shipment of steel billets used to make pipes.

But a pending shipment of billets will now “arrive on time,” said Tenaris spokesperson Carolina Mendoza on Thursday.

There has been a positive shift in the supply chain and our raw materials needed to produce our pipe will not be delayed and not impact production the week of April 12th as previously communicated,” she said in an email.

Employees learned of the change in layoff plans last week.

