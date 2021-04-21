Tennessee clinic offers Chillman hope

Article content

Pain has dogged Austin Chillman for seven long years.

His mom is counting on a trip to an American clinic this summer for putting him on the road to recovery from Lyme disease.

Chillman, 18, has also dealt with chronic fatigue, digestive troubles and weight loss. The Thessalon native dropped about 65 pounds in the last year. He was previously not able to go up and down the stairs of his home.

Chillman’s active days of baseball, soccer, hockey, ice fishing, trapping and fishing are no more.

“You name it,” his mother, Vicki Chillman, told The Sault Star. “This kid did it.”

But an afternoon fishing with a buddy last summer resulted in her son being able to barely move for two days afterwards. Austin hasn’t attended school full-time since Grade 8. He started to use a motorized scooter because he couldn’t walk or ride his bicycle with his friends.

“He physically can’t do anything,” said Vicki. “If he does do it, he pays for it.”