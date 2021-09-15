Terry Fox Run is Sunday
Article content
The 41st annual Terry Fox Run is Sunday.
The fundraiser for cancer research will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a release says.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Terry Fox Run is Sunday Back to video
The run has raised $677,325 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Participants can walk, bike, run, hike or skate. Register at https://secure.terryfox.ca/registrant/EventLocationHome.aspx?eventid=358189&langpref=en-CA&LocationID=358625&Referrer=direct%2fnone. T-shirts are available on request.
Reach Sault organizers at premo134@hotmail.com or lisaporcol@gmail.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.