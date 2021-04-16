Thank doctors on May 1: OMA

Sault Ste. Marie and area residents are encouraged to thank physicians for their service on Doctors’ Day on May 1.

Doctors help more than 340,000 Ontario residents daily, Ontario Medical Association says.

Appreciation can be shown by sharing the hashtags #DoctorsDay and #ShineALightForThem, shinging a light with phones, flashlights or candles for five minutes starting at 9 p.m. on May 1 and pledging support for Sault doctors at www.doctorsday.ca