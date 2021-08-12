This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content A Goulais River man who “succumbed” to his addictions caused thousands of dollars of damage to two vehicles and a house when he drove into them with a U-Haul truck.

Article content Jacob Boyer, 25, received a conditional sentence less than two weeks before the early July incident for assault with a weapon. He was supposed to be at his residence at all times. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Hope' for man who fled police, damaged vehicles Back to video Boyer pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, breaching his conditional sentence and not reporting during a virtual hearing before Ontario Court Justice Melanie Dunn on Wednesday. Steve Legacy, a maintenance worker at Cambrian Mall, spoke with Boyer after he struck a Hyundai Santa Fe at the Great Northern Road shopping centre on July 2, said assistant Crown attorney Marie-Eve Talbot. Boyer told Legacy he did not have identification or vehicle rental information he could leave behind for the owner of the other vehicle. He drove off when Legacy said he was going to call police. Boyer was accompanied by two women. Sault Ste. Marie Police Service saw the U-Haul being driven on St. George’s Avenue East by a male matching Boyer’s description at about 10:30 a.m. Police tried to stop Boyer on Salisbury Avenue, near Bruce Street. Boyer went through a stop sign and red lights at Bruce and Wellington and Albert streets, said Talbot. Police lost sight of the truck until Boyer was seen again at a rear parking lot at 173 Spring St., at about 10:35 a.m. A second attempt was made to stop the truck with the same driver. The U-Haul was put into reverse and hit the two-storey home that was the former location of Case’s Music. Rear steps and a brick wall were damaged. A Ford Mustang was hit when the truck was put into drive.

Article content Police did not pursue the truck due to how the vehicle was being driven. The U-Haul was spotted about five minutes later parked in the area of Beverly and Hudson streets. Boyer was walking on Cathcart Street with the two women. He was arrested. Damage to the two vehicles topped $6,500. Boyer used drugs with his parents when he was growing up, defence counsel Jennifer Tremblay-Hall told the court. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. While his older sister, Samantha Boyer, is “a very positive influence on him, the drug issues just don’t fade away,” said Tremblay-Hall. “Unfortunately,” Boyer “just fell back into the old group” following his conditional sentence. “That’s not to say he’s not responsible for his own actions, but this is a situation where just fell into the cracks again,” said Tremblay-Hall. Dunn collapsed Boyer’s conditional sentence of two years less a day on Tuesday. The rest of that sentence will now be served in custody. Tremblay-Hall said a sixth month consecutive sentence sought by Talbot for the charges from July 2 “would just crush” Boyer. “That is an onerous penalty to be served by any individual, let alone a 25-year-old aboriginal man with PTSD who comes from a significantly hard background,” said Tremblay-Hall. She told Dunn Boyer did not have a criminal record until the past year and “there’s still hope at rehabilitation. “He does feel great remorse,” said Tremblay-Hall. “He feels terrible, actually. I just think he didn’t have the wherewithal to withstand the pressures of the street and he fell into it. There is hope for Mr. Boyer.”

Article content Talbot countered Boyer “endangered” pedestrians and motorists by not stopping for police, “repeatedly” going through stop signs and fleeing at a high rate of speed. He also caused “significant” damage to the vehicles and home. Boyer declined to address the court. Dunn noted his psychotherapist said his treatment is “going well. “You had gained understanding of how trauma was impacting your life and your ability to cope,” she said. Dunn agreed with Talbot that the damage he caused was serious. “That will not be made whole by any sentence I impose today,” she said. Boyer will serve a six-month sentence for the July 2 incident concurrent to his imprisonment of two years less a day for his earlier offence. He gets no credit for time served. Dunn suggested Boyer do his sentence at Thunder Bay Correctional Centre where a 13-week Turning Full Circle healing and treatment program is offered. “He has a very long sentence to serve and I’ve heard great things about that program and a focus on Indigenous culture,” she said. Tremblay-Hall asked that be an option for Boyer’s sentence. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twiter: @Saultreporter

