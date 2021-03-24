Thibodeau talks art

Brian Kelly
Mar 24, 2021
Exterior of Art Gallery of Algoma, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Artist Katrina Thibodeau presents a virtual talk about her new Art Gallery of Algoma exhibition.

Her presentation about The Art of Emotions is Thursday at 6 p.m.

Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zwmU4IumR8GQmnDKy0DnVQ

The exhibition is Thibodeau’s first solo show at the gallery, a release says.

AGA is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

