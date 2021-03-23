Thief swipes car parts
Catalytic converters valued at about $7,500 were taken from three vehicles.
The theft happened at a business in the 600 block of John Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 9, a release says.
Anyone with information about the theft can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or www.saultcrimestoppers.com
