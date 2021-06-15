Third Line closed

Article content

Third Line is closed between Industrial Park Crescent and Great Northern Road until Thursday.

Work will be done on a substation used by PUC Services, a release says.

John Rowswell Hub Trail is detoured to the north side of the road for four weeks.

Signs related to the road closure, detour and directional information are posted to direct traffic.