Thomas Kennedy is wanted

Brian Kelly
Mar 11, 2021
Thomas Kennedy

Thomas Gordon Joseph Kennedy is wanted by police.

The 36-year-old man is sought for theft of credit card, fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, two counts fail to attend court and 16 counts use of credit card.

Anyone with information about Kennedy can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service or 705-949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867, 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com.

