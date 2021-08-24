Threats made at boat launch near Elliot Lake: OPP

Brian Kelly
Aug 24, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

A couple was threatened at McCarthy Lake boat launch south of Elliot Lake last Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Jeffrey Cousineau, 42, of Elliot Lake, was charged with two counts uttering threats.

His court date is Oct. 5.

