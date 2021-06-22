Threats made outside Ford's home

The Canadian Press
Jun 22, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO — A man has been arrested after allegedly yelling threats while holding a large knife outside Ontario Premier Doug Ford’ home.

A spokeswoman for Ford says the alleged incident happened on Monday.

Ivana Yelich says the accused man showed up outside Ford’s home in Toronto with a “large butcher’s knife.”

She says an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was on site arrested the man.

Yelich says no one was harmed.

A spokesman for the OPP confirmed the arrest.

