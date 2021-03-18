Threats made, weapon shown
A male threatened someone and showed a gun on Morin Street on Wednesday evening, police say.
A pellet gun was used in the incident.
Michael McDonald, 28, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.
His court date is April 19.
