Threats made, weapon shown

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Mar 18, 2021
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service vehicle at city police headquarters in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

A male threatened someone and showed a gun on Morin Street on Wednesday evening, police say.

A pellet gun was used in the incident.

Michael McDonald, 28, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

His court date is April 19.

