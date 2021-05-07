Article content

Three drivers face impaired charges following separate incidents in Elliot Lake and Blind River last Wednesday.

Two pedestrians walking a dog were nearly struck by a small pickup truck in Elliot Lake in the evening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three drivers charged Back to video

The vehicle was also being driven erratically, and at a high rate of speed, on Taylor Boulevard, Eston Drive North and Pearson Drive, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Renate Newton, 80, of Elliot Lake, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs.

Court date is Aug. 3 in Elliot Lake.

An erratic driver was reported on Causley Street in Blind River in the late afternoon, police say.

Vernon Gallant, 48, of Espanola, was charged with having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His court date is June 3 in Blind River.

A woman was charged after a complaint about a vehicle on Hillside Drive in Elliot Lake in the early afternoon.

Jennifer Smith, 33, of Elliot Lake, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs.

Her court date is June 1 in Elliot Lake.

All three drivers had their vehicles impounded for one week and licences suspended for 90 days.