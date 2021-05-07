Three drivers charged
Article content
Three drivers face impaired charges following separate incidents in Elliot Lake and Blind River last Wednesday.
Two pedestrians walking a dog were nearly struck by a small pickup truck in Elliot Lake in the evening.
Three drivers charged Back to video
The vehicle was also being driven erratically, and at a high rate of speed, on Taylor Boulevard, Eston Drive North and Pearson Drive, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Renate Newton, 80, of Elliot Lake, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs.
Court date is Aug. 3 in Elliot Lake.
An erratic driver was reported on Causley Street in Blind River in the late afternoon, police say.
Vernon Gallant, 48, of Espanola, was charged with having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.
His court date is June 3 in Blind River.
A woman was charged after a complaint about a vehicle on Hillside Drive in Elliot Lake in the early afternoon.
Jennifer Smith, 33, of Elliot Lake, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs.
Her court date is June 1 in Elliot Lake.
All three drivers had their vehicles impounded for one week and licences suspended for 90 days.