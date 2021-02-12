Three more test positive

Article content

Three more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One is from Central Algoma, Algoma Public Health says. A resident of East Algoma has also tested positive. The third person is associated with an ongoing cluster investigation at 100 Warsaw Pl., in Elliot Lake.

Two of the confirmed cases caught COVID-19 from close contact. It’s not known how the third person caught the virus.

Two are self-isolating. One has recovered.

The trio was tested Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 cases in Algoma District since March 2020 stand at 193. Nineteen cases are active. Two people are in hospital.