Three more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two are from Sault Ste. Marie. One is from Central/East Algoma, Algoma Public Health says.

Three test positive for COVID-19

All three are self-isolating. Two caught COVID-19 from close contact. Cause for the third individual is not known.

Eighty-one people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Algoma District since last March. Nineteen cases are active. Thirteen cases have been confirmed since last Thursday. No one has died.