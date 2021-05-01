THRIVE gets help
Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie is donating $15,000 to THRIVE Child Development Centre.
The cash was raised through the service club’s Take Your Pick draw, 50/50 draws and Catch the Ace draws.
“It has been a difficult year for our club,” said president Megan Wigmore in a release. “Despite having to cancel a year’s worth of fundraisers, our Rotarians remain dedicated to finding ways to continue helping children and youth.”
The cash will help THRIVE offer virtual services and programming.
