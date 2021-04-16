





Share this Story: Thrive Tours finds home in Sault

Thrive Tours finds home in Sault

Article content Amanda Cora and Brad Robinson plan to have many adventures in Sault Ste. Marie. The couple moved from Sudbury late last December to open their ecocultural tourism business, Thrive Tours. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Thrive Tours finds home in Sault Back to video “We just loved the area,” said Robinson. He called the Sault area’s topography a “hidden gem that we didn’t even realize until we started walking around.” Kayaking on the St. Mary’s River and the Gros Cap area last November helped prompt their decision to relocate to the Sault. “It was so beautiful,” said Cora. “We just really fell in love.” Robinson was the cultural resource co-ordinator at N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre. TheOneida Nationmember also has his own design and video production business, Green Thunderbird. Cora did all-terrain vehicle tours in Spanish for several years. She’s a graduate of Cambrian College’s nature-based adventure tourism program. Cora worked with Millworks Centre for Entrepreneurship staff through the Starter Company Plus program to write a business plan for Thrive Tours. Her venture received a $5,000 grant.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It was really nice to have that one-on-one support,” said Cora. Meetings, due to the pandemic, were held online or on the phone every one to two weeks starting about a year ago. “It was really nice,” said Cora. “I didn’t feel like I had to wait a long time to get any answers, so that was great.” Millworks Centre for Entrepreneurship has also helped Robinson and Cora, newcomers to the Sault, make contacts in the city. “It’s just nice to be able to have some people rooting for us in their own ways,” said Robinson. Thrive Tours plans to offer a variety of recreation and cultural options for its customers. Kayaking, hiking and camping, retreats and land-based programming are all anticipated. Cora and Anderson expect to draw customers from tourists, First Nations and first-time adventurers. They want elders and knowledge keepers “to enhance what we’re doing,” said Anderson. Initial excursions will run half-a-day to day with overnight adventures to come. “It will be a lot of (customized experiences) at the beginning just to see where people are at and what they’re looking for,” said Cora. With tours on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entrepreneurs are “making use of the time to get ready” by working on their website, www.thrivetours.ca, applying for grants and completing training, such as wilderness first aid, said Cora. Millworks Centre for Entrepreneurship receives about $30,000 from Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of offer Starter Company Plus.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “A lot of courage” is needed to start a business, said Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Rory Ring. “I think everybody should really admire the strength and the conviction and that these folks have in trying to create an opportunity,” he said. With 40 per cent of start-ups not surviving five years “it’s tough to start a business in the best of times,” said Ring. Supporting Sault businesses helps keep money in the city with each dollar spent prompting $7 to $11 “that gets shared right across the community” through wages for staff, utilities used, supplies purchased and municipal taxes paid. “People are really, because of the pandemic, really starting to understand what it means to support local business,” said Ring. “That’s just been a fantastic thing to see.” He stressed “great professional services” from a lawyer, bank and accountant “can really help you get through some of the challenges that are involved in running a business.” Millworks Centre for Entrepreneurship helped 10 startups and four expansions in 2020 through Starter Company Plus. Woodstar Counselling and Consulting, Hogan’s Homestead, Jeremy’s Plumbing & Heating, lawyer Naomi Sayers, OnPoint CorkShield, HD&R, Holistic Brit Nutrition, Events by Rai, Secret Sip Coffee Club Inc., Echelon Media, Sahora, Yowie Paddles and Hearterra were assisted. More than 60 businesses have been helped since 2014. Operating her own businesses has “been my life,” said Cora. “People are so stuck indoors, in front of screens,” she said. “Just getting outside and breathing the air and seeing the plants and seeing eagles and different birds flying around and looking at the water and seeing the rocks. Everything impacts how people react. That’s my motivation.” Starter Company Plus is offered at no charge to participants. Call Brad Senecal at 705-251-3500, ext. 2. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie