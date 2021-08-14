Time lauds Sault Tribe member's book

Brian Kelly
A debut novel by a member of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians earned a spot on Time magazine’s best young adult books of all-time.

Angeline Boulley’s Firekeeper’s Daughter was published by Henry Holt and Co., in March.

Boulley’s forceful and thought-provoking debut questions many of the tropes around policing that often appear in the crime genre,” Time says. The magazine describes Boulley’s effort as “a riveting page turner with a remarkable heroine.”

Firekeeper’s Daugther was optioned to become a Netflix series.

