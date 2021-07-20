Toddler time moves online

Article content

Virtual toddler time is offered by Sault Ste. Marie Public Library.

Registration starts Thursday at 9 a.m. Email lib.childdk@cityssm.on.ca and include the child’s name, a release says. Maximum attendance is 20.

Participants will meet on Zoom for four consecutive Thursdays starting Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.

Call 705-759-5241 for more information.