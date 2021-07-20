Toddler time moves online
Article content
Virtual toddler time is offered by Sault Ste. Marie Public Library.
Registration starts Thursday at 9 a.m. Email lib.childdk@cityssm.on.ca and include the child’s name, a release says. Maximum attendance is 20.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Toddler time moves online Back to video
Participants will meet on Zoom for four consecutive Thursdays starting Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.
Call 705-759-5241 for more information.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.