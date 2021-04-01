Too much tint can cost drivers

Article content

Vehicle windows tinted too darkly could prompt a Highway Traffic Act fine, police warn.

Automobiles manufactured since January 2017 cannot have any after-market tint of windows immediately to the left and right of the driver that block more than 30 per cent of light from entering the vehicle. Back window is allowed and can block a much higher percentage of light than front windows, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says.

Dark windows reduce a driver’s ability to see other vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, especially at night.

Police have handed out 130 Highway Traffic Act charges for windows being tinted too much in the last five years.

April is seat-belt awareness month for Sault police.

Wearing a seat belt properly “is proven to be the most effective way to reduce the chance of injury or death while travelling in a motor vehicle,” said Sgt. Ray Magnan, head of traffic services.