Tools, chainsaws swiped, found in woods

Brian Kelly
Aug 06, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Chainsaws and hand tools were taken from a garage on West Street in Blind River.

The break-in was reported July 25, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police found the property in a nearby wooded area.

A security camera captured footage of a suspect who was arrested Friday.

Danielle Bissaillion, 32, of Blind River, was charged with break, enter a place-commit indictable offence.

She appeared in Ontario Court of Justice in that community and was remanded into custody. Her court date is Oct. 7.

