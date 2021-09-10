Article content

Potential female entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate in an upcoming 10-week program.

Idea Development to Action Women’s Social Enterprise Support is offered by NORDIK Institute’s social and enterprise entrepreneruship and Women of Ontario Social Enterprise, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Training program helps female entrepreneurs Back to video

The program begins the week of Oct. 3.

Topics include identifying personal assets that underpin success, traditional business structures and sharing structures and leading in uncertainty.

Register at https://airtable.com/shrjPhtCUiDJC3Oia?prefill_NORDIK+-+Fall+2021