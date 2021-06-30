Transit site analysis costs $41,000
Work done since 2020 on an environmental assessment for a new Sault Ste. Marie Transit Terminal on Huron Street cost about $41,000.
City council decided last June to relocate the bus terminal from Queen and Dennis streets to 111 Huron St.
The assessment was presented to council at a June 14 meeting.
Council then asked municipal staff last month to consider the feasibility of building a new terminal at the current Queen and Dennis site.
Chief administrative officer Malcolm White told councillors at a meeting last Monday they will have information about costs to build at both sites when they meet again on July 12.
Mayor Christian Provenzano told Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker he could move a motion to adjust the environmental assessment, or increase its scope, at that meeting. He has suggested the former Algoma Central Railway station at Station Mall as another possible alternative.
In a report to council, White said considering other downtown locations would require the environmental assessment to be amended. Such a move would add cost, about $30,000, and time, pegged at four to six months, before a report could be brought to council.