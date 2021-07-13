Transport driver badly hurt in Highway 17 crash in Heyden

Brian Kelly
Jul 13, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

A transport driver suffered serious injuries in a collision on Highway 17 in Aweres Township last Friday.

A southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a northbound transport, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Blake Fluke-Matthews, 20, of Sault Ste. Marie, was charged with careless driving.

His court date is Sept. 22.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers