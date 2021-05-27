Transport driver charged

Brian Kelly
A transport driver faces an impaired charge after being stopped at a RIDE check near Wawa.

The vehicle was stopped on Highway 17 in Bailloquet Township last Monday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Cannabis could be smelled from the cab. Several suspected methamphetamine tablets were allegedly found in the driver’s possession.

Edward Devoe, 62, of Goulais Township, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days and licence suspended for 90 days.

Court date for the accused is July 5 in Wawa.

