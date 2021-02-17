Trio charged after vehicle stopped

Article content

Three people were charged after an erratic driver was reported in Elliot Lake early last Saturday.

The vehicle was seen on Hillside Drive South,Ontario Provincial Police say.

Three people in the vehicle appeared to be impaired. Suspected methamphetamine was allegedly spotted.

Three people in the vehicle appeared to be impaired. Suspected methamphetamine was allegedly spotted.

Bruce Hanninen, 57, of Garson, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Joddy Savard, 51, of Garson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sarina Dashner, 21, of Sudbury, was charged with fail to comply with release order.

Court date for the accused is April 6 in Elliot Lake.