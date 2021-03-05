Trio charged in drug bust
Three people were arrested when police executed a search warrant in Elliot Lake on Thursday.
The incident happened at a townhouse on Spruce Avenue, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Fentanyl and methamphetamine with a street value of more than $2,000, several cellphones and Canadian cash topping $360 were seized.
Trey Gold, 18, of Blind River, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and fail to comply with an undertaking.
He was to appear in bail court on Friday.
Storm Shawana, 23, of Elliot Lake, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Michel Ross, 37, of Elliot Lake, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Court date for the two accused is May 4.